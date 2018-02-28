Strong decline in the number of traffic fatalities in young drivers

Young men have traditionally been in the higher percentile of death statistics on Norwegian roads. Now the number of young people involved in traffic accidents is going downwards.

Last year, there were historically few fatal accidents on Norwegian roads. One hundred seven people died, which was the lowest figure in 70 years. At the same time, the proportion of young people losing their lives in traffic accidents is also falling. Last year, 13 young people between 16 and 24 years lost their lives in traffic. In 2008, the figure was 67.

“Comparing the period from 2008 to 2012, and the years between 2013 and 2017, the number of traffic victims aged 16 to 24 in Norway is almost halved,” NRK reports

“There is a decline of more than two thirds in the number of fatalities between the ages of 15 and 24 in the last 15 years,” says Helge Eidsnes, Regional Commissioner in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, to NRK.

He thinks there are many reasons for the positive development.

“Better driver training, positive attitude change among young people, and the cars the youngsters are driving are safer than they were 10-20 years ago,” he said.

