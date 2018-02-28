Large increase in cabin rentals in the mountains

Rentals of holiday homes or cabins in Norway have increased sharply in recent years, according to Finnmark’s online marketplace.

According to the search engine, traffic and users in the holiday homes and cabins sector increased by 50% from 2015 to 2017.

So far this year, the comparative service has grown by almost 50%,of which common holidays are the most popular.

Activity holidays in combination with mountain trips and skiing are at the top of holiday statistics, and it is at Easter that the greatest pressure on renting cabins and holiday homes in the mountains is felt.

Already in January, a number of the most popular ski and mountain destinations had begun to be booked up for Easter.

Product Director, Eivind W. Christiansen, of ‘Finn travel’ said it’s particularly destinations that are closest to resorts that are most sought after.

“Our figures show that Trysil, Hemsedal and Hafjell are the three most popular destinations for renting cabins and holiday homes this Easter, followed by Geilo, Norefjell and Sjusjøen,” he said.

According to Christiansen, increased demand in the rental market could also be linked to the fact that the prices of mountain cabins have increased considerably in the past year.

