Strong increase in child abuse cases in the East Police District

The East Police District had 587 cases of child abuse last year, as compared to 153 cases in 2013. Just last year, the increase was an alarming 75 percent.

Much of the increase is due to sexual assault that occurs via the internet. Here, there are often several abusers involved in a single case, writes Dagsavisen Moss Dagblad.

Police Chief Steven Hasseldal points out that there may still be a large number of unrecorded cases, as it is difficult to reveal abuse cases. However, there have also been big arrests and many have already been implicated. He says that at the same time that it is good that more cases of abuse are revealed.

“These are shocking numbers and a dramatic development. We know how serious child abuse is, so political efforts are needed to strengthen the cause,” said Freddy André Øvstegård (SV) to the Parliament’s Family and Culture Committee. He proposes that shelters and the National Children’s House as two measures for which more funding should be granted.

Police Chief Odd Reidar Humlegård points out that police districts will receive new equipment this year to strengthen the ability to review data sets.

