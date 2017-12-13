Surgeon admits to “signing” patient’s livers

A British surgeon has committed to have violated two patients by burning his initials into their livers during transplants.

Surgeon Simon Bramhall acknowledged culpability on Wednesday, in a case the prosecution describes as unique.

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch says the branding, which occurred with an instrument that coagulates blood vessels using electricity, was “Use of illegal force against a patient in anesthesia” and that Bramhall has abused his position.

Bramhall retired from the work at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in 2014 when another doctor discovered the “signatures”.

The surgeon is now released on bail. The case will be tried on January 12th, 2018.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today