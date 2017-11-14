Fewer people are being deported from the country

So far this year, the Police Immigration Unit (PU) has deported 4,579 people out of the country. This is a decline of 30 percent from the same time last year.

In October, 416 people were deported by the PU. Of these, 163 were arrested and the penalty for deportation so far this year, most were citizens from Romania, Poland and Lithuania.

In October 14 minors were expatriated. Of these, 13 were part of families, while one person was a single minor, reports Police Immigration Unit.

So far this year, most people are transported to Italy, Sweden and Romania.. This is not necessarily the country of origin of the people.

