Suspects attempted honour killing of 18-year-old

The police suspect attempted honour killing of 18-year-old

A brother and a sister are together with their parents jailed for four weeks, charged with attempted murder of their 18 year old sister in Oppegård. Police believe it is quite likely an attempted honour killing.

– It is natural to assume that when there are several family members with foreign origin who are charged in the same case that it is related to honour violence. So that is one of the theories we’re working on, says police superintendent Rikke Hallgren to NRK on Thursday afternoon.

The woman’s 18-year-old brother, 21-year-old sister and her two parents are detained for four weeks. Two of the weeks are in total isolation. All of them are charged with attempted murder of the 18-year-old woman from Oppegård. The family is of foreign origin, but it is not known which country they are from.

– None of the four admitted culpability and all of them opposed detention, the superintendent tells NTB.

21-year-old defender Jan Kildahl says that his client is heavily affected by the events.

Her two younger brothers, aged 15 and 16 years, are also indicted in the case, and are in custody of the Norwegian child care, according to NRK. A younger sibling has also been taken care of by the child welfare but is not charged due to being below the minimum criminal age.

Knife wounds

The police received around 7 pm on Tuesday night notice of the incident that occurred on Flåtestad in the Greverud district of Oppegård, just south of Oslo. The 18-year-old woman was brought to hospital with serious injuries, including stab wounds. She was Wednesday out of danger of her life after she had been operated.

– She is seriously affected by the incident, not only mentally, but physically as well. It is obviously not easy on her, says Rikke Hallgren to NRK.

VG Thursday reported that the woman is under police protection in the hospital.

-We take care of her now, in the best possible way, and therefore we do what is necessary to safeguard her, says Hallgren to NTB.

According to counsel for the 18-year-old, Monica Lindbeck, the woman has explained to the police about the actual course of events, but nothing about the backdrop of the attack. According to NRK, the police have some information about what has happened before the attack, but they do not wish to elaborate.

Aftenposten is informed by sources who know the family that the victim allegedly moved out of the family home earlier in the year.

Underaged

The two brothers aged 15 and 16 do not admit culpability and say that they are distraught about the situation.

– My client is temporarily placed in a child welfare institution and is very concerned about both the family and school situation. We hope they will find a solution as soon as possible, says defender for the 16-year-old, Harald Otterstad.

Defender for the 15-year-old, Trond Dyvik, says his client expresses the same feelings.

– We hope and expect a quick clarification. After what I can see, my client has nothing to do with this. He wishes to return to school and other activities. He is obviously deeply affected by this, and is very happy that his sister is out of danger.

