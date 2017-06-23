Tattoos can pose a health risk

Tattoo colours can contain illegal aromatic amines and higher levels of heavy metals than recommended. The labeling of several of the products was also unsatisfactory, according to a survey conducted by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

In 2016, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority conducted a monitoring and mapping program in which tattoo colors from 12 importers were analyzed for the content of selected aromatic amines and heavy metals, in addition to microbiological quality.

Illegal aromatic amines

Several of the tattoo colours analyzed contained illegal aromatic amines and higher levels of heavy metals than recommended. The labeling of several of the products was also unsatisfactory. However, there was no microbial contamination like fungi or bacteria.

Analyses of the tattoo colours were found to contain illegal aromatic amines in eight of a total of 50 products on the Norwegian market. In addition, the brand check revealed the content of illegal aromatic amines in six of 34 products, as well as many cases of inadequate labeling. Of heavy metals, barium, lead and nickel were present in high volumes in 12 tattoo colours. Irregular findings have already been followed up by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority with different means depending on the severity of the findings.

