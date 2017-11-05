Taxi driver robbed in Oslo

The police are searching for three men after a taxi driver was robbed at Romsås in Oslo on early Sunday morning.

At approximately 06.00, the Romsås taxi driver was told by three people that they would use weapons if he did not give up his money.

‘The driver is not physically injured, and no weapons were used. But he is obviously upset after the incident’, said operations manager, Marita Aune, to NTB news agency.

Police have been given a description of the three suspects, and have had several patrols searching the area. They have not yet made any finds, and stopped the search after approximately an hour.

The police don’t want to disclose the amount of money the perpetrators took.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today