The technology barometer shows that leaders are facing major challenges

Most managers believe society in general is facing major challenges, but no one is worried about their own business, according to the Technology Barometer.

In the barometer that Opinion guaged for Aftenposten newspaper, it appears that nine out of ten managers (88%) believe that Norwegian society faces major challenges in the coming years as a result of technological development.

Yet only 4% of managers believe that such development will adversely affect profitability in their own business.

The barometer also showed that nine out of ten (88%) of the leaders fully or partly agreed that technological development,and digitisation have more positive than negative effects. Eight out of ten (80%) also answered that technology plays an

important or crucial role in their business.

Ole Petter Nyhaug, a partner and creative leader in Opinion, said that although Norwegian leaders express little concern about how technological development will affect their own business, it is not necessary to exploit the situation.

‘I want to say that the survey indicates that Norwegian leaders are techno-positive, and look with confidence toward the future of their own business,’ Nyhaug said.

Professor Tor W. Andreassen, the head of the Center for Service Innovation at the Norwegian School of Economics, believes it’s good that managers are positive toward technology. Nevertheless, he thinks many leaders only have a superficial

understanding of technology.

‘Although there is more focus on technology, there are many good words, without knowledge of how to use the technology in ways that create value for customers’, said Andreassen.

