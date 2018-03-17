Teenager sentenced after gang bang involving young girl

a 19-year-old man is sentenced to one year and four months in prison for his role in a gang bang of a 15 year old girl in a hotel room in Oslo in May 2016.

The girl was raped and abused by three boys in the hotel room for several hours, writes VG. The eldest of the men, who was 17 years old when the abuse took place, was found not guilty by the District Court of Oslo last October, but is nonetheless convicted by the court of appeal. On top of the jail time, he is ordered to pay NOK 225,000 in compensation to the girl.

The three young men – who were 14, 16 and 17 years old at the time of the incident – had rented a hotel room in order to consume alcohol. At one point they forced the girl to drink as well by forcing her mouth open and pouring alcohol into her mouth.

The men also wanted to have sex with the girl, and when she did yield to the pressure, the oldest man started to acteviolently. – She cried, screamed, and repeatedly said :” No, I do not want to do that.” At the end, she was not able to withstand the pressure anymore.

– She finally succumbed because it was futile to resist and also because she was very intoxicated, according to the newspaper.

The court believes that the girl was unable to escape and that the man who is now convicted “is to be blamed in the most serious manner for not understanding the resistance of the insulted party (…) was hartfully expressed and that he nonetheless achieved sexual intercourse by the use of force, according to the verdict

. The 19-year-old is nonetheless not convicted of gross intentional rape. VG has not succeeded in obtain a comment from the defence lawyer, Inga Tollefsen Laupstad.

The youngest man was never charged of anything since he was below the criminal age when the episode occured. The 16-year-old was fined NOK 3,000 for sexual intercourse without consent by the district court, but the charges of rape were dropped due to the catch all reasoning “no sufficent evidence”, normally meaning that the police can’t be bothered to spend the time and resources to investigate properly.

