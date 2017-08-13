Televised election campaign about to start

Monday is the inauguration of the televised election campaign

On Monday, both TV 2 and NRK are launching their election broadcasts. Both take place during the Arendal Week, the yearly political gathering in the south of Norway.

TV 2 starts with a Prime Minister duel between Erna Solberg and Jonas Gahr Støre conducted by Arill Riise. Later in the evening, the party leader debate will be led by Ingunn Solheim and Jarle Roheim Håkonsen on NRK. The two will orchestrate four party leader debates around the country. After Arendal, there will be a debate from Hoven, at the edge of the Jostedalsbreen, Tromsø and finally from Bergen on September 8.

No advisers present

TV 2 broadcast a party leader debate from their studio in Oslo on September 7 hosting Arill Riise as conductor. During the three weeks leading up to the election, TV 2 will broadcast in front of their main news broadcast on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. NRK on their hand, will broadcast their election magazine every weekday from Monday through Thursday for four weeks before the election.

NRK also measures the temperature of the election campaign Norway in the program ‘Norge Stemmer’ (Norway votes), while TV 2 invites party leaders on a road trip with political reporter Linn Wiik. The channel promises a car trip without any communication advisers present.

