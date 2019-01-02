The FSA is hunting a fox in Alta

The Food Safety Authority is hunting aggressive fox in Alta

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (FSA) wish to find and dispose of an aggressive fox that attacked a baby napping in a pram in Alta.

“The fox sneaked up on a ten-month-old baby which was asleep in a pram. The animal subsequently inflicted scratch marks on one of the baby’s cheeks,” writes iFinnmark.

“Due to the abnormal and aggressive behaviour of the fox, it is important that we catch the reef. We will then send it to the Veterinary Institute so that it can be examined for scabies and other diseases – including rabies,” Department Manager at the local Norwegian Food Safety Authority, May-Tove Iversen.

The Wild Animal Committee supports the Norwegian Food Safety Authority in finding and disposing of the fox. The FSA encourages people to contact them if they observe a fox showing abnormal behaviour in and around Alta. Animal owners in the area are also requested to be on their toes.

Officially, there is no rabies in mainland Norway, only on Svalbard, but it is suspected that the animal is of Russian origin. furthermore, NRK report that it is mangy and lacks parts of its tail. This indicates that it is infected by scabies.

“Should your animal show symptoms of scabies, such as strong itching, you should contact a veterinary,” says Iversen.

© NTB Scanpix / #