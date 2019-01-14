The Government will secure women a place at the peace negotiating table

When women participate in peace processes, it becomes easier to get lasting peace the government believes. A new action plan for women, ‘peace and security’ will be presented on Friday.

‘’The new action plan facilitates the participation of women at all levels in peace and security work’’ wrote Prime Minister, Erna Solberg of Høyre(H) and five ministers in a chronicle in Dagbladet newspaper on Friday.

Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide (H), Minister of Defence, Frank Bakke-Jensen (H), Minister of Justice, Tor Mikkel Wara of Fremskrittsparti(Frp), Minister of Development, Nikolai Astrup (H), and Minister for Gender

Equality, Linda Hofstad Helleland (H), were present when the plan was launched on Friday afternoon.

Women and men are affected differently by conflicts, the chronicle pointed out.

‘’However, women are often on the sidelines when peace agreements are negotiated, both as peace mediators and in the parties’ delegations. Few peace agreements still satisfy women’s rights satisfactorily the government

members wrote.

