Three men arrested for armed robbery in Oslo

Three men are arrested in Oslo after a taxi driver was threatened with a weapon and another man was robbed.

– A man was robbed by three people with a gun in Niels Juels Gate. The victim is bruised, the police wrote on Twitter around 5 am Monday morning.

Just after 4 am a man in his 20s was robbed by three men and beaten on the head with a gun. He has received minor injuries to the face. The men ran from the spot with several of the man’s personal belongings, according to the newspaper VG.

Soon after, the police notified that a taxi driver had also been threatened by three men with guns. The three men were apprehended in Trondheimsveien.

– The Police were armed, but the arrest went without drama. One of them threw away the firearm when they were warned by the police, Operations Manager at the Oslopolice, Gjermund Stokkeli, said.

The men are also suspected of two similar robberies in Oslo on Friday and Saturday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today