Norwegian woman wins fortune in Vikinglotto

On Wednesday, an Oslo woman won first prize in Vikinglotto. Nobody had taken first prize since June the 14th, so the pot was worth 341,285,000 kroner.

The prize is the biggest ever in Vikinglotto history.

‘Four and a half years ago, a Norwegian won NOK 216 million. That was the highest prize for a single winner in Viking Lotto that we’d had,’ said editor, Atle Onsrud Jensen of Norsk Tipping to NTB News Agency.

Norsk Tipping made contact with the woman just before 22.00. Naturally, she became very excited about the news.

‘She did not realise what had happened, but she had saved the number we called from, so she could see that it was from ‘Norsk Tipping’. When my colleague told her the amount, she, nevertheless, completely freaked out,’ said Jensen, of Norsk Tipping to VG newspaper.

‘She will have a conversation with our financial advisors, but mentioned that a new car, and a new home, were on the wish list,’ said Jensen.

All Norwegian lottery big winners are offered financial guidance, and the prize will be transferred to the lucky woman’s bank account within a few days.

The woman was the only one who had the six correct, major numbers, and the Viking number, in the same row. Her winning list consisted of numbers 2, 15, 30, 35, 37, 45, and the Viking number 8.

‘She was so happy she started laughing almost every time she spoke,’ said Jensen about Wednesday’s winner.

The payout is the second highest in Norwegian gambling history. The record belongs to a man who won Eurojackpot in August this year, and raised 441 million kroner.

