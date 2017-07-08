Three men charged with rape in Kongsberg during jazz festival

Three young men are charged with raping a young woman during the jazz festival in Kongsberg on Friday night.

The three men are at the end of the teens and the beginning of the twenties, says Operation Manager Christian Gulli in the South East Police District to the Laagendalsposten.

Men in custody at the Kongsberg police

– The woman who has reported the rape is in the end of her teens, says the Operations Manager, adding that both the offended and the three accused men have been checked up medically during the night before Saturday.

The woman is taken care of by the health service, while the three men are still in police custody.

– We also believe to have good control of the crime scene, says Gulli, who will not provide further details on the matter at the moment.

