Three men convicted of assaulting gay couple

Three men in their 20s have been convicted of aggravated assault against a gay couple in Oslo. The court believes the gay couples orientation was motivated the violence.

In November last year during the criminal proceedings in the Oslo District Court the couple explained that three unknown men exposed them to hateful comments about their gays orientation, and that they were physically assaulted. The incident occurred the night of March 20th last year, writes TV2.

When police arrived, one was aggrieved unconscious and bleeding on the ground, while his girlfriend sat beside with minor injuries.

One of the three defendants were sentenced to five months’ imprisonment. The two others received prison for 120 days.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today