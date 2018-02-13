Three Norwegians arrested for drug smuggling in Spain

Spanish police arrested three Norwegians and a Spaniard in Malaga, Spain. They are suspected of attempting to smuggle around 10 kilos of cannabis and marijuana to Norway.

The substance was tried hidden in PVC pipes, Canariposten writes.

Spanish police said in a press release that the four detainees were trying to smuggle the drug, 6.85 kilo of cannabis and 3.55 kilo of marijuana, through the premises of a freight company located at the airport in Malaga.

The police operation was a collaboration between La Guardia Civil and the customs authorities in Seville.

