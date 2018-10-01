Five toll stations sabotaged in Rogaland

Five toll stations vandalized in Rogaland

Five toll stations have been damaged in Rogaland late Saturday night. “Hardly a day before the toll is in effect,” the police says. The sabotage was achieved by opening service hatches and burning the wires inside.

The vandalism took place at Gamle Ålgårdsvei, Solasplitten at the exit of Forus Vest and Heigreveien, Stavanger Aftenblad writes. Two more were discovered after the article was published.

The vandalism was discovered by a taxi driver and a police patrol.

– “There is a systematic and an organized characteristic about this. It’s hardly a coincidence that this happened the day before the new toll stations come into use,” says operations manager Brit Randulff in the Southwest Police District.

According to Dagbladet, in all three cases, a panel has been broken on the side of the new toll machines and the wiring system inside was set on fire.

Nobody has been apprehended for the vandalism so far and the police are interested in public tips.

The vandalism took place one day before 17 new toll stations in the disputed toll fee area are to be operational from midnight Sunday through the early hours Monday, and the rush hour fee in Rogaland was to be introduced at 7 o’clock Monday morning.

But the three toll stations that have been vandalized were barely ready for the opening, says Stavanger Aftenblad.

“We will not write them off, but it’s unlikely they will be ready by the opening Monday,” says Astrid Eide, Director of the Road Administration.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today