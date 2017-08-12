Trade Union boss with sponsored apartment in one of Oslo’s most expensive areas

In January 2016, the Trade Union Postkom, bought an apartment at Sørenga for NOK 10.4 million. Here their leader, Odd Christian Øverland, now resides.

– It creates a distance between ordinary members and management that is extremely unfortunate. Especially in such times as we enter into, with major changes and many jobs that disappear, says Hans Anton Stenersen, district representative in Postkom, to Klassekampen.

According to the newspaper, the case will be discussed by the Board of the Union at the end of the month.

The apartment was purchased in January 2016, and Øverland moved into it in February that year, along with his wife, according to the online newspaper Fri Fagbevegelse. The deputy leader of the union, Gerd Øiahals, announces that the apartment is purely an investment.

Instead of hotel

– The members have given the opportunity to place parts of the capital in real estate instead of the bank. That there was an apartment in Sørenga in this price range is a consequence of recommendations we received from real estate investment expertise, she writes in an email.

Furthermore, she states that Postkom has paid Øverland’s accommodation and travel expenses since 2000 when he has commuted.

– Since we have an apartment available, we have found it reasonable that the federal leader uses this rather than staying at a hotel, Øiahals writes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today