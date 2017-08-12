Filip Ingebrigtsen races towards his first World Championship final

Filip Ingebrigtsen secured himself a spot at the World Championship Finals race by placing third in the semi-finals of the 1500 meters race Friday.

The EM (European Masters) champion was among those in the lead at the start, as well as halfway through the race. He kept a close eye on his competitors and placed himself third by the finish of the race, providing a secure spot in the finals.

“It was a lot of fun. It felt very good. There was a lot of pressure towards the end. I used the first three laps to build up stamina, and then waited to just take off. I was coasting, so it felt great,” said Ingebrigtsen, although his brother Henrik was named to be the medal contender.

“He’s got a big mouth, but now I’m in the final, so now i can concentrate where i want to place myself in the race. I aim to take the gold medal. Once at the race, I have to be honest and say to myself that I have the medal.” Said the 24 year old to NTB.

Elijah Motonei Manangoi and Asbel Kiprop, both from Kenya, were in front of Ingebrigtsen at the end of the race, but the Norwegian’s score of 3.40.32, was probably among the top five semi-finalists who went straight to the final. This will be his first World Championship final.

