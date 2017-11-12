Traffic to Jæren will probably increase despite 38 new toll stations

Despite the fact that 38 new stations will be set up at Nordjæren next year, car traffic is expected to increase by 11 percent by 2030.

Callucations show that were carried out by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, reports NRK.

One of the reasons for the new toll stations being set up is to reduce car traffic.

The municipalities of Stavanger, Sandnes, Sola and Randeberg have adopted a target of zero growth in car traffic.

“I think that figure was surprisingly high,” says Mayor Christine Sagen Helgø (H) in Stavanger to the channel.

The Road Administration proposes parking restrictions and increase of toll fares to slow down the increase of car traffic.

The new metro stations are part of Bypakke Nordjæren, which aims at zero growth in passenger car traffic and emphasizes good accessibility by bicycle and public transport.

The rapport says that they are already looking at a new parking policy, but that the increase of the tolls from today’s plan of 44 kroner is out of date.

“There will always be people who have to drive through toll stations,” says Helgø.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today