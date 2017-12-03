Trump with frontal attack on the FBI

US President Donald Trump goes on the attack on his own federal police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in a number of tweets. He claims the FBI’s reputation is “destroyed” and on at a “historical low point”.

– Do not worry, we’ll bring it back to its former greatness, he writes. Trump’s statements in the social media comes as a reaction to reports that an FBI veteran has been removed from special investigator Robert Mueller’s team. The special investigator and his people examine Russia’s role in the US election campaign in 2016.

The FBI agent has been removed from Mueller’s staff after it was discovered that he had sent a number of Trump-critical SMS messages.

The US President writes that the agent was “very dishonest” and that the FBI “is in ruins” after being under the now dismissed James Comey’s leadership for a number of years. Trump also mentions the “worthless and dishonest Clinton investigation” in his messages.

Refuses collusion with Russia

Trump repeated his rejection of the fact that there has been cooperation between his election campaign team and Russia during the presidential campaign.

It was his first comment on the news that his former national security advisor Michael Flynn has confessed to have lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials.

– I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has declared himself guilty of these lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transitional period were in line with the law. There was nothing to hide, Donald Trump wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Indirect admittal?

A number of commentators say, according to CNN, Sunday that it’s strange that the president was waiting to fire Flynn untill his lies were published. Some ask, therefore, whether Trump indirectly admits that he knew that Flynn had lied to the FBI.

The former General Michael Flynn was a close co-worker for Trump during the election campaign. He is by far the most senior civil servant who is charged in the investigation of Russia’s role in the US elections.

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

