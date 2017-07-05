Trump and Putin meet on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet for the first time on Friday. This was confirmed by the authorities in both countries on Tuesday, according to the CNN TV station.

The talks will take place in connection with the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Interest around the meeting will probably be great since Trump has long been accused of being too friendly with his Russian colleague.

US intelligence organizations believe Russia last year supported a comprehensive secret campaign to get Trump elected as president. One of many methods that could have been used was data attacks directed against the Democratic Party. The charges have been rejected by the Russian government.

Several investigations against Trump employees

In the United States, both the FBI and Congress have launched investigations to find out if any of Trump’s employees collaborated with the Russians. So far, no evidence of this has been found.

US authorities confirmed at the end of June that Trump and Putin would meet during the G20 meeting, but did not specify a specific time.

Now the White House states that there is no specific agenda for the meeting on Friday. Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kisljak, met a US Foreign Representative earlier this week to prepare for the talks.

