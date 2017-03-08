Trump tweets about the role of women on Women’s Day

President Donald Trump uses Women’s Day to tweet about the world’s women and cheer the important role they play.

Trump, who is often criticized for his views on women, began March 8th by tweeting about Women’s Day.

– I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they play that are important to our society and our economy, he tweets on his private Twitter account.

– Do as I do on the International Women’s Day and give credit to the important role of women here in America and around the world, he elaborates.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today