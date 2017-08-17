Survey shows people have more confidence in Putin than Trump

A survey shows that people in several of the United States Allied countries have more confidence that Vladimir Putin will act correctly in the international political arena than will Donald Trump.

The Pew Research Centre asked over 40,000 respondents, in 37 countries, if they believe that Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, and the US President, Donald Trump, would ‘act ’straight’ on international issues.’

Both government leaders received generally poor results. There was 26% trust in Putin, and 22% trust in Trump.

The biggest difference was among residents of the NATO allied countries, Greece and Germany, where Putin received 31 and 14%, respectively, ahead of Trump.

In Japan, South Korea and in the NATO allied countries of Greece, Germany, Turkey, Hungary, France, Italy and Spain, there was greater trust in Putin. But in the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, and Poland, there was greater confidence in Trump.

Norway was not included in the study, but the research institute asked the Swedes, where 12% of respondents said they trusted Putin,and 10% replied that they trusted Trump.

