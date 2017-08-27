Two ATMs emptied in bank robbery

On Saturday night, thieves broke into a bank in Vestby and emptied two ATMs. The police are asking for tips from members from the public.

The alarm was sounded straight after 03.00 on Sunday morning, said Operations Manager, Magnar Tinjar, of the Eastern Police District to NTB news.

‘Someone broke into the bank and cleaned out two ATMs. Currently, we don’t know much more than that’, said Tinjar. Crime technicians are working at the site during the Sunday, and the operation manager has asked members of the public or witnesses for tips.

‘We are interested in anything seen in the vicinity of the bank, and downtown before and after 03.00,’ he said.

It isn’t yet known how much money the thieves made away with.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today