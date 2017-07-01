Two injured when masked men razed night spot

Two injured when masked assailants razed night spot in Oslo

Two people were injured when masked perpetrators stormed a night spot in Oslo equipped with golf clubs, machetes and axes.

The incident took place at Calles mat of vinhus in Hausmanns gate in Oslo. The police were notified at eight thirty pm.

The Masked persons arrived in two cars and got into the night spot equipped with golf clubs, machete and axe.

– There were a few people in there. It became chaotic, says Christian Krohn Engeseth. Engeseth Operations Manager in the Oslo police at NTB.

It was first reported that nobody was injured, but later it became clear that two people were brought to the emergency room. There are supposedly no serious injuries, though.

Police had Friday night does not currently have an overview of the damage inflicted on the place.

Previous incidents

The police believe there were four perpetrators. They left the place in two cars, and police are looking for them. It’s talk about a gray Mercedes-Benz and a dark Volkswagen Polo. No people are apprehended as of yet.

The police believe the background for the episode is an ongoing conflict.

In December of last year there were shots fired at the same night spot, VG reports.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today