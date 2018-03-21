Parliament will have porn filters in schools

Parliament calls on the government to make national rules that will shield schoolchildren from porn and violence on digital school equipment.

“It’s not good that children may be at risk of watching porn on an iPad shared by a school,” says head of the education and research committee, Roy Steffensen (Frp) to NTB.

A committee unanimously decided Tuesday to ask the government to draft national guidelines that will help protect children from seeing pornographic and violent content.

“The Parliament calls on the government to draft national guidelines for kindergarten and school owners to apply internet security solutions that will hide seriously harmful content on tablets, PCs and similar digital devices that are distributed or available to the children,” the decision states.

It was KrF who originally suggested national rules for porn filters on digital school equipment.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today