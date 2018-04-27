UDI terminates agreements for two further asylum receptions

An asylum reception centre in Alstahaug in Nordland and one in Sandnes in Rogaland will be shut down after the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) terminated their operating agreements.

The reception in Alstahaug is an ordinary reception, run by the municipality itself, with a capacity for 180 people, while the reception in Sandnes, operated by Hero Norway AS, is a reception for unaccompanied minors with a capacity for 30.

UDI terminated the agreements in April, and they expire in the summer.

When this round of closures has been completed, UDI will have about 4,900 vacancies in total. The vacancies are divided out to a total of 34 receptions. In addition, there will be a new arrival centre built in Østfold, informs UDI.

At its highest, in the winter of 2015-2016, there were a total of 39,000 reception and emergency places.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today