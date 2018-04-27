Police chase ended in collision

A 19 year old man was driven to hospital after the police intentionally drove into his car to stop him on the E6. The man is unscathed according to the police.

The police reported the incident, which occurred at Kløfta,at 03.46 on Friday morning. The police announced that they drove into the man’s car to prevent him from entering the opposite lane on the E6 highway.

Prior to this they had followed the car for at least ten minutes after the driver had driven away from a police check.

‘’There were two boys in the car. The driver was 19 and the passenger was 17,’’ reported lawyer, Ivar Johansen, of the Eastern Police District to NTB news.

The passenger came away unhappy from the incident, while the driver was driven to Ullevål Hospital with what were at first referred to as critical injuries. At approximately 05.00, the police could report him unharmed after being examined at the hospital.

The problems started at Skarnes in Hedmark when the driver was told to stop in a control. Among other things, there was an attempt to stop him with a nail mat without success.

It was a patrol from the Eastern Police District that drove into the car after it had crossed from the neighbouring district. The specialist unit was routinely notified.

