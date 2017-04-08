UK Minister of Foreign Affairs cancels Moscow visit

Britain’s Foreign Minister, or as they like to call it the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson has canceled a visit to Moscow due to the developments in Syria.

Johnson was scheduled to visit the Russian capital Monday but developments in Syria ‘has fundamentally changed the situation,’ he said on Saturday.

– We regret that Russia continues to defend al-Assad’s regime even after the chemical attack on innocent civilians, the British Foreign Secretary stated.

Britain is among the countries that have given full support to the US missile attack on the Shayrat airbase in Syria on Thursday night.

The rocket attack came after the alleged chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun northwest Syria on April 4th, the United States and other Western countries have blaimed the al-Assad regime for the incident.

Russia does not dispute that Syrian aircraft attacked Khan Sheikhoun, but argues that the gas originated from one of the rebels’ weapons factories which were hit.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today