The United States opens way for import of elephant hunting trophies from Zimbabwe

The United States reopens way for legality of importing trophies from elephants hunted in Zimbabwe.

President Barack Obama’s administration banned imports of heads, bones and other parts of elephants shot in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has since reopened possibilities for hunting elephants, and President Donald Trump’s administration has raised the ban on imports of trophies from elephants taken from the country until the end of 2018.

The decision is based on the fact that hunting elephants will raise funds for environmental protection in low-income Zimbabwe, since big game hunters from all over the world are willing to pay a lot to hunt there.

The decision to open trophy imports from Zimbabwe came at the same time that the military had seized power, and put President Robert Mugabe under house arrest.

Donald Trump’s two eldest sons have faced criticism after posing in pictures with an amputated elephant tail after a hunting trip in Zimbabwe.

Trump promised to talk with them, and claimed that he ‘never liked hunting’.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today