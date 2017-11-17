Low population growth continues

A further reduction in immigration and a small decrease in the number of births resulted in low population growth in the 3rd quarter.

The population grew by 12 500 in the 3rd quarter as a result of an excess of births of 5 700 and net migration of 6900, according to new figures from the statistics Population and population changes.

Reduction in immigration

A total of 16 800 persons immigrated to Norway in the 3rd quarter, which is 3 800 fewer than the 3rd quarter of 2016, and the lowest figure since the 3rd quarter of 2006. The net migration has more than halved since the 3rd quarter of 2012, when total immigration peaked at 24 000. In the 3rd quarter, 9 900 persons emigrated. This is 1 200 fewer than the same quarter last year.

Among foreign citizens who immigrated, the largest group were Syrians, with over 1 400, and Poles, with about 1 300. Almost no Syrians emigrated, and net migration ended at 1 400. Net migration for those with Polish citizenship ended at 500, with 1 300 immigrating and 800 emigrating.

Fewer births

A total of 15 100 children were born in the 3rd quarter, which is the lowest figure since the 3rd quarter of 2005. A total of 9 450 persons died. The low birth figure contributed to the excess of birth ending up at 5 650, which is the lowest since the 3rd quarter of 2007.

High population growth in Vest-Agder

The population increased in all counties except Nordland and Finnmark during the 3rd quarter. Seen in relation to the population, the population growth was highest in Vest-Agder, Sør-Trøndelag and Oslo.

The high population growth in Vest-Agder in the 3rd quarter is linked to the high level of migration to the county. Municipalities with higher education establishments have more migrants arriving in the 3rd quarter than the rest of the year.

The large number of migrants to Kristiansand can be related to the municipality offering free bus travel to students who notify the municipality of their migration. The municipality of Bø in Telemark, which also had many migrants, gives free bikes to students who report their migration to Bø.

The decrease in population in Nordland and Finnmark is due to internal migration losses to other counties. The counties Finnmark, Rogaland, Sogn og Fjordane and Nordland had the biggest internal migration loss in the 3rd quarter relative to the population.

