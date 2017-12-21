The United States wants up to four combat aircraft at Rygge in Østfold

This week it became known that Rygge Airport in Østfold is listed in the U.S. Congress’s 2018 budget to the tune of $10.3 million. The U.S. will spend $90 million on making Rygge Airport capable of accomodating U.S. fighter aircraft.

According to the project description, the United States wants Rygge to accommodate up to four F-22 Raptor combat aircraft when needed.

The fighter aircraft’s F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35 are specifically mentioned in the project, which is being coordinated with the host nation, Norway.

According to Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad newspaper, U.S. defence personnel have, on several occasions, visited Rygge Airport in the past year as part of preparation for construction work.

The Ministry of Defence pointed out that the Rygge project has not yet been addressed politically. The matter will be discussed behind closed doors in parliament’s extended foreign and defence committee.

‘I’m not going to advance the topics of debate, but I think they’ll be well known,’ said

Hårek Elvenes, the defence spokesman for Høyre (H) to TV 2 news.

