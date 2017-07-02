USA, China and Japan will talk about North Korea on Sunday

USA’s President, Donald Trump, will discuss the situation concerning North Korea with China’s President, Xi Jinping, and Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, on the telephone on Sunday.

Frustration has increased at the Trump administration as North Korea, despite sanctions, threats and proposals for dialogue, refuses to end its testing of ballistic missiles, and nuclear weapons development.

Last week, President Trump declared during a visit by South Korea’s president, Mon Jae, that he was coming to the end of his patience with North Korea and its leader, Kim Jong-un, whose aim is to develop nuclear weapons that can reach US soil.

Trump has long said he trusts that China, as North Korea’s foremost ally, could put pressure on its neighbor to find a solution, but declared last week that this strategy had been unsuccessful.

On Sunday, Trump will talk to Sinzo Abe first at 20.00 local time, and then with Xi Jinping at 20.45.

Anger in the United States has also increased after the US student, Otto Warmbier, who was arrested in North Korea 18 months ago, was recently returned to the United States in a coma and died a few days later.

