Minister of Foreign Affairs will spend less on human rights work

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, (Conservatives) emphasizes the importance of supporting human rights work, but cuts transfers by over 20 percent.

While last year’s budget confirmed NOK 383.5 million NOK in support of human rights work worldwide, this revised budget for 2017 was reduced to NOK 298 million. This is a cut of just over 22 percent.

The cut occurs despite the fact that the Government has on several occasions emphasized the importance of such support.

In 2014, the government submitted a parliamentary report on human rights as a target and means of foreign policy.

Among other things, it was stated that “promotion of human rights and democracy principles lies at the heart of Norwegian foreign policy”.

The budget for 2017 also emphasizes the importance of human rights efforts to achieve peace and democracy.

