Winter storms cause trouble for Christmas traffic

There was convoy driving in effect on highway 7 over Hardangervidda, national highway 13 over Vikafjellet and highway 52 over Hemsedalsfjellet due to storms on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear when the roads will open for normal traffic.

There may also be convoy driving given at a short notice at europavei 134 above Haukelifjell, also due to storms, reports the Vegtrafikksentralen.

Community highway 50 between Hol and Aurland is closed to traffic.

Both highway 7 over Hardangervidda and the national highway 13 over Vikafjellet was closed due to a stormy Christmas Eve, but was opened for traffic again on Christmas Day.

The Meteorological Institute has sent out notice for the second day of Christmas for southern Norway. It is expected difficult driving conditions and large amounts of precipitation in several places.

The warning applies to a lot of rain in the Agder counties, Telemark and Rogaland. In eastern Norway there can be up to 30 centimeters of snow in some areas, but most of them started the day with sleet and snow.

