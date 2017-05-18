Woman charged with stabbing a man in Sandefjord

A 50 year old woman charged with stabbing a 50 year old man in an apartment in Sandefjord. The stabbing took place late Wednesday evening.

‘The man was stabbed in the stomach, but it is difficult to say how seriously injured he is,’ says Jan Christian Jansrud to NTB news agency. Jansrud is Operations Manager in the South Eastern Police District.

‘We have not received any feedback from the hospital yet, but he was standing, and talked with us before being taken to hospital by ambulance,’

The event happened just before midnight on Wednesday. One of those involved contacted AMK (The Emergency Central), who in turn contacted the police.

The police questioned both the man and the woman on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but will probably conduct formal

questioning during Thursday.

The case is being investigated at the Sandefjord police station.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today