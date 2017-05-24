A 59-years-old woman convicted of fraud for the 13th time

A 59-years-old woman is sentenced to jail for one year and eight months by Oslo district court in a fraud case. This is her 13th verdict for such behaviors.

The verdict is four months lower than the plaintiff’s claim, and one year of imprisonment is made conditional, Aftenposten writes.

This time the woman was charged with seven fraudsters.

“For the major period, as in 2007 and 2012, the court emphasizes the ruthless manner in which the fraud has been committed.

The fraud appears as planned, and the defendants have exploited the feelings of the insulted and the desire that the offenders have consistently had to help her, “the judgment said.

Pleaded guilty as charged

When the case came up for Oslo District Court, the woman acknowledged guilt on all matters. According to Aftenposten for 30 years, she has traveled Scandinavia to cheat priests, nuns, organists, students and maritime officers – in recent years under the name of Marie Madeleine Steen

In Sweden, she is called “the biggest fraudster in the Nordic region,” and eight of the convictions are from there. In June, the woman must meet in court in Denmark charged with fraud against the Ørslev monastery.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today