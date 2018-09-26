Woman sought asylum in Norway after threats from Brazil’s presidential candidate

The ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro, a right-wing presidential candidate in Brazil, applied for asylum in Norway after threats from Bolsonaro, according to the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.

The newspaper claims to have access to a document from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry in which it appears that Ana Cristina Valle was exposed to Bolsonaro’s death threats in 2011 while fighting for the parental rights of their 12-year-old son.

As a result of the threat, she left the country while applying for asylum in Norway. Brazil’s then ambassador to Norway has confirmed the information to the newspaper.

Good father and husband

Valle herself rejects, in a video posted on Instagram, that her ex-husband had been threatening her.

“I was very upset to have to deny this dirty story,” she said in the video she released after the newspaper referred the matter.

‘’Bolsonaro is loved by me and by everyone else. He is a good father and once was a good husband.

She did not comment on the authenticity of the document the newspaper referred to.

Valle is up for a seat in the Rio de Janeiro congress and uses Bolsonaro’s last name in the campaign.

The Left takes the lead

Bolsonaro is still in hospital after he was stabbed on September the 6th during a poll in northern Rio de Janeiro. He has been criticised for what are referred to as racist, misoginist and homophobic eruptions. He has also stated that he does not believe in man-made climate change.

In a survey conducted by the Ibope Institute, it appears that 50% of the women asked did not want to vote for Bolsonaro. Brazilian women have also made the topic #nothim,(in Norwegian #ikkehan), which they use in protests against Bolsonaro on social media.

The polls also shows that left-wing candidate, Fernando Haddad, is eating up the lead once enjoyed by Bolsonaro, and are 22% up. Bolsonaro is still favourite, with its 28%,but his lead is significantly smaller than before.

Haddad was appointed as the Brazilian Labour Party’s candidate after the country’s electoral college ruled out the imprisoned president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from this year’s election.

