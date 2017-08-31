Man and woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Tøyen

The two people who were arrested after a woman was stabbed at Tøyen in Oslo on Wednesday, are both charged with attempted murder and complicity.

– Both are being questioned by the police on Thursday afternoon, says Head of Section for Serious Violence in Oslo Police District, Kjetil Moen.

Currently, the police do not know the role they have played in the knife stabbing, which led to a 28-year-old woman being critically injured.

– The interrogations and the technical investigations will clarify matters, but we do not know at the moment. We have both being questioned now, and we have also talked to the victim earlier today, says Moen to NTB.

He does not want to elaborate what the people involved have told the police, but says the police believe to have control of the people involved in the case. The two detainees, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are acquaintances of the insulted woman.

“So they are known to each other,” says Moen.

Unclear circumstances

The police have not yet clarified whether the knife stabbing occurred inside an apartment or on the outside, but says traces indicate that the people involved have been in the apartment. Traces of blood have also been found in the stairwell of the building.

On Friday, the police will decide whether the two detainees will be presented for imprisonment. At the same time, they will continue to conduct forensic investigations on the scene, as well as question the involved and witnesses to clarify the course of events.

Earlier Thursday it became known that the woman who was stabbed several times was out of danger of her life.

