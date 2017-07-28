Woman stabbed at Sørlandssenteret is no longer listed as critical

The 23 year old woman who was stabbed at Sørlandssenteret in Kristiansand, is no longer listed as critical, according to Oslo University Hospital Ullevål.

– Our head of emergency at Sørlandet Hospital has been in contact with Oslo University Hospital (Ullevål). The condition of the woman is still serious, but stable, Hospital Director Jan Roger Olsen, Sørlandet Hospital reported to NTB just before 1600 today.

Her condition has been downgraded from critical to serious, which means that there has been a positive improvement and is not considered life threatening, says Olsen.

The 23 year old woman was taken to Sørlandet hospital after the attack then transferred during the night to Oslo University Hospital Ullevål, She was

operated on Thursday evening. “She will stay at Ullevål until the medical officers are confident that it is safe to be transferred back to Sørlandet Hospital in Kristiansand.

17-year-old Marie Skuland died of the injuries sustained inside

Coop Obs grocery store at Sørlandssenteret in Kristiansand Wednesday evening.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with the murder of the 17 year old knife and attempted murder of the 23 year old.

