The world’s oldest person is dead

At 117 years old, the world’s oldest person, Japanese national, Nabi Tajima has died.

An official official in the city of Kikai in the south of Japan announced that Tajima died in hospital on Saturday. She had been in hospital since January.

Tajima was born on August the 4th in the year 1900 and has had over 160 descendants, including great, great, great grand children.

Tajima received the title of the world’s oldest person seven months ago after Violet Brown passed away in Jamaica at the age of 117 years old.

According to senior citizen researchers in the United States, another Japanese woman will now take over the title of the world’s oldest, Chiyo Yoshida, who is presently 116 years old.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today