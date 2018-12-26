North Norwegians gets half price at slalom

North Norwegians half price at slalom in Holmenkollen

During the World Cup in parallel slalom in Holmenkollen on New Year’s Day, the organizer will give half price to Norwegians who pass an informal dialect test.

The aim is mainly to enhance engagement around the World Cup event in Parallel Slalom in the Norwegian capital, and partly to be a stunt in favour of Narvik’s World Championships application for 2027.

– In collaboration with the Alpine World Championships in Narvik 2027, we want to show the world what a fantastic atmosphere Norwegian supporters can create. Also, skiing is more fun with lots of people in the stands. Therefore, we give all the North Norwegians tickets for half price for the event on New Year’s Day, given that they pass a slightly informal dialect test, says CEO of Holmenkollen Ski Festival AS, Kristin Vestgren Sæterøy to the newspaper Fremover.

She does not provide any details of how this dialect test will be conducted, including any requirements for knowledge of the flowery language such as «Hæstkuk» or «Ka farsken» [1].

The first World Cup event in parallel slalom in Holmenkollen on New Year’s Day was held this year. About 7,200 spectators met up in the infamous «Kollen fog» to attempt to experience – what unfortunately ended up being a bad day for the Norwegian competitors – first hand.

[1] «Hæstkuk» – Horse’s willy

«Ka Farsken» – What the heck