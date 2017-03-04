Norway got the silver medal in ski jumping

Johann André Forfang set a hill record in the final round with a jump of 138 meters and contributed to Norway taking the silver medal in the team event behind Poland .

Norway was in fourth place after the first round and the prospects were bleak when Anders Fannemel was presented with poor conditions and achieved a meagre 112.5 meters in the first group of skiers in the final round.

Forfang’s monster jump lifted Norway back into contention for medals. Followed up by jumps of 126 meters by Daniel-Andre Tande, and 125.5 meters by Andreas Stjernen, Norway was leaders before the competition’s last round of jumps.

Kamil Stoch came back with a vengeance and secured Poland the gold medal, but it still means that Norway has achieved a ski jumping podium in all the World Championships dating back to 2003.

Poland won with 1104.2 points ahead of Norway’s 1078.5. Austria secured bronze with 1068.9. Points being awarded on the basis of length and style.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today