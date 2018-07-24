Norway meets England in duel for place in the U20 World Cup

England will be Norway’s opponent in Thursday’s match for Europe’s last place in next year’s U20 World Cup in football.

This became clear after Monday’s last group matches during the G19-EM in Finland. England topped group B after two rounds,but fell to third place in the semifinal after a brutal 0-5 loss to France.

Lyon talent, Amine Gouiri, scored two of the goals that helped send the French forward at the expense of the Englishmen.

On Sunday,Norway won the semifinal dream match. It happened after scoring 1-1 against Italy. Erling Braut Håland scored from the penalty spot, but Moise Kean was offset that 83 minutes into the game. Norway dropped to third place in group A.

Thursday’s match against England will be played in Seinäjoki at 12.00.

“We have good chances in the playoff. It’s about winning it and getting to the World Cup. We all want this,” said Norwegian captain, Leo Skiri Østigård to NTB news on Sunday evening.

Europe will bring six teams to the U20 World Cup in Poland in May and June next year. Five of the teams are already eligible: Poland, Italy, Portugal, Ukraine and France.

Norway has not participated in the U20 World Cup since 1993.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today