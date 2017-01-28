Semi-final: Croatia vs Norway 25:28 after extra-time (22:22 FT) (10:12 HT)

The Scandinavian team defeat Croatia in extra time to secure their first ever medal at a major international tournament and book a place in the final against France.

Norway claim the second place in the 25th IHF Men’s World Championship with a narrow victory against Croatia, decided in extra time after a tense 70 minutes dominated by strong defence. The final against France will be the first ever for the Scandinavian side, who have never ranked higher than their historic fourth-place finish at the EHF EURO 2016. READ MORE about NORWAY QUALIFY FOR MAIDEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Source: francehandball2017.com / Norway Today