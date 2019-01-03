Solskjær and United approach top four

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s perfect Manchester United start continues. On Wednesday, victory number four came with 2-0 over Newcastle.

The battle for top of the league ticket is underway.

Scores by Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford gave another three points to “the Red Devils”. Solskjær put in the first one after just over an hour paid off immediately when United played at St. James’ Park.

‘’You must be ready when you are a substitute.

That’s what the manager expects of me. It is completely different with a new manager. We learn from him, and so far it has only been good, Lukaku said to Sky Sports.

Now, the Norwegian’s team is starting to approach the important fourth place in the Premier League by leaps and bounds. It provides games in the championship league, and after the victory in Newcastle there are only six points to go up for Manchester United. Solskjær also got to see his team keep the zero for the first time under his leadership.

‘’Finally, we kept the zero. It was a professional appearance. We never got to our best, but we had control, continued to work and got the goals’’ said Solskjær.

With the three-pointers, Solskjær became the second manager in United’s history who won his first four games. Only the legend, Matt Busby, had done the same. He did this in 1946, wrote the Premier League on their Twitter account.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today