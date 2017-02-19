Triple World Championship silver for Johannes Thingnes Bø

Johannes Thingnes Bø earned the silver medal in the mass start event of the Biathlon World Championships. Completing a hat-trick of silver medals. The German Simon Schempp won the race.

– It was just going all-in from the start, but I could rest a bit behind Eder as overtaking him before the finish to enable me to make a final sprint, the silver medallist revealed to NRK.

Austrian Simon Eder secured the bronze after being buffed by Bø in the fight for second place.

Earlier in the championships, Johannes Thingnes Bø earned the silver in the sprint and pursuit events in addition to the mass start where he was the defending champion. Norway tally ended at four medals in the Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen.

The brothers Johannes Thingnes, and Tarjei, Bø escaped without penalties from the first two prone shootings.

The younger brother Bø also achieved a clean slate in the first standing shoot, whereas his older sibling suffered one penalty loop. On the last decisive shoot Johannes also had to defile before the massive audience for a few extra seconds .

Schempp, the local hope Eder along with American Lowell Bailey all made four clean sheets. Bailey was however no match for Bø on the track. Eder was likewise overtaken after a fantastic final round.

Big brother Tarjei Bø finished in 14th place.

Ole Einar Bjørndalen and Emil Hegle Svendsen both started with a penalty loop each and doubled that on the second shoot. The race was thereby virtually over for both of them Bjørndalen ended as #23, with Svendsen limping in as #27.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today